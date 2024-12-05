Nike SB Dunk Low Teaming Up With Supreme In New "White Metallic Silver"

Another pair is joining.

The Nike SB Dunk Low and Supreme collaboration keeps growing, and a new "White Metallic Silver" colorway has now joined the collection. Unlike some louder designs in past collaborations, this pair opts for a clean and refined look. Specifically, the sneaker features a crisp white leather base, which provides a timeless appeal. Moreover, the metallic silver Swoosh adds a sleek, futuristic vibe to the design. Additionally, subtle Supreme branding is embossed on the midsole, adding an understated but essential touch. Notably, the heel of the sneaker includes an embroidered "94," a clear nod to Supreme's founding year.

Furthermore, this detail ties the design back to the brand’s heritage, connecting past and present in a seamless way. The white and silver combination enhances the sneaker's versatility, making it stand out as both a collectible and a stylish option for everyday wear. Meanwhile, the inclusion of premium materials ensures that the pair maintains Supreme's reputation for quality. Interestingly, this colorway joins an already exciting lineup of SB Dunk Low Supreme releases. With its minimalist design and thoughtful details, the "White Metallic Silver" stands apart in its own way. Finally, the pair is slated to release later in 2025, continuing the partnership’s legacy of iconic drops.

"White Metallic Silver" Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via thesolesorcerer_

The sneakers feature a grey rubber rubber sole and a clean white midsole with Supreme branding imprinted. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white base, with matching white overlays. Further, a metallic silver grey Nike Swoosh and the Supreme 94 branding are on the sides.