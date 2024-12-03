Nike SB Dunk Low “Dark Smoke Grey” Gets A Release Date

A big release this winter.

Official photos have been unveiled for the Nike SB Dunk Low "Dark Smoke Grey," with a confirmed release date on the horizon. This upcoming pair features a vibrant yellow gum sole, adding a bold pop of color. The suede upper combines a deep black base with contrasting grey overlays, creating a sleek and contemporary aesthetic. The black foundation offers a timeless appeal, while the grey accents introduce a refined depth. The premium suede material further elevates the design, ensuring a polished and high-quality finish.

Perfect for both skateboarding and everyday wear, the Nike SB Dunk Low "Dark Smoke Grey" boasts functionality alongside style. A cushioned insole and padded collar provide essential comfort and support for extended use. As a staple in sneaker culture, the Nike SB Dunk Low continues to impress with its durable construction and versatile design. The "Dark Smoke Grey" colorway maintains these iconic features, pairing them with a fresh and modern color palette. With its official release date now set, excitement is building among fans eager to add this sophisticated sneaker to their collection.

"Dark Smoke Grey" Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a yellow gum outsole paired with a sail-colored midsole. Additionally, the uppers are constructed from black suede, complemented by dark smoke grey suede overlays. Moreover, a black leather Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Black laces complete the design, while Nike branding is likely featured on both the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Dark Smoke Grey” is going to drop on December 10th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $115 when they release. Excitement is building as fans eagerly await the drop. With its sleek design and premium materials, this colorway is generating major buzz. Additionally, the bold yellow gum sole adds a vibrant edge. Each detail elevates the sneaker's appeal. Anticipation is at an all-time high.

Image via Nike