Nike SB Dunk Low “Burnt Sunrise” Release Date Revealed

A release date is set for later this summer.

The Nike SB Dunk Low is coming in a striking "Burnt Sunrise" colorway this summer. This new iteration adds to the enduring popularity of the Dunk Low silhouette. It features a gum rubber sole, known for its durability and grip, perfect for skaters and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Also, the upper is crafted from burnt sunrise suede, offering a warm, eye-catching hue. This vibrant color is complemented by a dark green Swoosh on the sides, creating a bold contrast. The combination of these colors gives the shoe a unique and appealing look.

The suede upper not only looks good but also provides a premium feel. The gum rubber sole enhances the shoe's performance, making it a practical choice for everyday wear or skate sessions. This release is highly anticipated among sneaker fans. The Nike SB Dunk Low has a dedicated following, and the "Burnt Sunrise" colorway will be a hit. It blends vibrant and earthy tones, making it versatile for various outfits. Keep an eye out for the "Burnt Sunrise" Dunk Low this summer. Overall, with its unique colorway and classic design, it's sure to be a standout release.

"Burnt Sunrise" Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and matching midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from a burnt sunrise suede base with additional suede overlays. Further, a dark green suede Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Additionally, dark green branding is present on the tongues and heels, completing the colorful design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Burnt Sunrise” will be released on July 30th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike