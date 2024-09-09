Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low “Visty” New Release Date

Less than 2 weeks until this collab hits the public.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Verdy "Visty" will be released on September 20th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole combined with a bold yellow midsole. Also, the uppers are made from a fuzzy green base, accented by blue overlays. A pink leather Nike Swoosh decorates the sides, while yellow laces add a pop of brightness. Further, pink fluff lines the collar, enhancing the playful design. Overall, this pair is full of vibrant colors, drawing inspiration from Verdy's "Visty" plush toy and showcasing a fun, lively aesthetic.

Every aspect of the shoe showcases Verdy's unique attention to detail, from the bold color scheme to the intricate design elements . Sneakerheads and fans of Verdy’s work are eagerly awaiting this drop, drawn by its eye-catching design and cultural relevance. Keep reading for the official release date this September and also get ready for the "Visty" Dunk Low to make waves in the sneaker world. Overall, with its vibrant design and limited availability, this release is expected to be highly sought after.

