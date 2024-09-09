Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low “Visty” New Release Date

The Nike SB Dunk Low is gearing up for an exciting release, and an official date has now been set. Teaming up with Verdy, the creative force behind Girls Don't Cry, this collaboration introduces the playful "Visty" colorway. Inspired by Verdy's popular "Visty" plush toy, the sneaker features a fun mix of pastel blue, green, pink, and yellow. These colors capture the whimsical and joyful spirit of Verdy’s artistic style, turning the Dunk Low into a vibrant piece of wearable art.
Every aspect of the shoe showcases Verdy's unique attention to detail, from the bold color scheme to the intricate design elements. Sneakerheads and fans of Verdy’s work are eagerly awaiting this drop, drawn by its eye-catching design and cultural relevance. Keep reading for the official release date this September and also get ready for the "Visty" Dunk Low to make waves in the sneaker world. Overall, with its vibrant design and limited availability, this release is expected to be highly sought after.
"Visty" Nike SB Dunk Low x Verdy
The sneakers feature a green rubber sole combined with a bold yellow midsole. Also, the uppers are made from a fuzzy green base, accented by blue overlays. A pink leather Nike Swoosh decorates the sides, while yellow laces add a pop of brightness. Further, pink fluff lines the collar, enhancing the playful design. Overall, this pair is full of vibrant colors, drawing inspiration from Verdy's "Visty" plush toy and showcasing a fun, lively aesthetic.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Verdy "Visty" will be released on September 20th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
