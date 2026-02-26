Air Jordan 4 "Bred" Gets Updated Release Details

The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" is returning later this year with major updates. Jordan Brand is bringing back the OG white edges on the upper panels. The release will also feature the iconic MJ face box packaging.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Bred” will be released on Black Friday, 2026. This means the pair drops on Friday, Nov 27th, 2026.

Black leather dominates the entire upper creating that classic "Bred" aesthetic. Varsity red accents hit the eyelets, Jumpman logo, and midsole details. White edges on the upper panels represent a return to the original 1989 construction.

These white edges have been absent from recent "Bred" Jordan 4 releases. The 2019 version featured all-black construction without the white trim details. This 2026 release restores the shoe closer to its original form.

The MJ face box adds another layer of nostalgia and collectibility. This packaging hasn't been used for many recent Jordan 4 releases. Having both OG details makes this the most accurate "Bred" retro in years.

That signature plastic wing eyelets maintain the classic Jordan 4 design language. Also visible Air unit in the heel provides cushioning and retro styling. The black and red color scheme remains one of Jordan's most iconic combinations.

End of year timing positions this perfectly for holiday shopping season excitement. Overall the "Bred" colorway consistently sells out.

Air Jordan 4 "Bred" Retail Price

Getting the OG white edges back is absolutely huge for "Bred" Jordan 4 purists. Those white trim details make such a difference in the overall look and accuracy.

The all-black version from 2019 was clean but missing that original construction touch. Black and varsity red is one of the most timeless color combos in sneaker history. Having the MJ face box packaging makes this feel like a proper anniversary-level release.

The "Bred" colorway works year-round and goes with basically everything in your wardrobe. This might be the most accurate "Bred" Jordan 4 retro we've gotten in decades.