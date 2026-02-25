Young Thug's SP5DER Debuts Adidas Superstar Collaboration

Adidas and Young Thug's SP5DER officially launched their partnership with Supermodified Superstars in black and red releasing soon.

Adidas has officially launched its partnership with Young Thug's SP5DER brand. The collaboration debuts with SP5DER Supermodified Superstars in black and red colorways. Matching "I Love Sp5der" t-shirts complete the initial collection drop.

The SP5DER release happens on February 27th exclusively through SP5DER channels. The full worldwide release follows on March 3rd at Adidas retailers. This marks SP5DER's first major partnership since Young Thug founded the brand.

Glossy patent leather covers the entire Superstar upper in both colorways. The red version features monochromatic red-on-red construction with black spider web details. The black version maintains all-black aesthetics with matching dark spider web graphics.

SP5DER's signature spider logo appears on the side panels. The classic Adidas shell toe remains intact maintaining the iconic Superstar. "I Love Sp5der" t-shirts come in black and white with graphics.

Young Thug's SP5DER brand has rapidly gained traction in streetwear culture recently. The edgy spider web aesthetic resonates with his fanbase and fashion-forward consumers. This Adidas partnership elevates SP5DER from independent streetwear to major brand collaboration status.

The Superstar silhouette provides the perfect canvas for SP5DER's bold design language. Adidas continues partnering with influential cultural figures to stay relevant in streetwear. Young Thug joins Bad Bunny and Pharrell in the Three Stripes collaborative roster.

Young Thug SP5DER x Adidas

That glossy patent leather look makes both colorways look incredibly premium and eye-catching. The simple approach with matching spider webs keeps everything cohesive without being too busy.

Red and black are perfect colors for SP5DER's edgy aesthetic and brand identity. The Superstar silhouette is such a classic choice that gives SP5DER instant credibility. Those spider web graphics are subtle enough to not overpower the shoe's iconic shape.

The "I Love Sp5der" tees with distressed graphics match the collection's vibe perfectly. This feels like a natural partnership between Young Thug's brand and Adidas' heritage.

Having both pre-release and worldwide dates builds hype while giving fans early access opportunities. Overall this collab looks like the start of something much bigger.

