First Glimpse At Young Thug's Sp5der x Adidas Collaboration

BY Ben Atkinson 304 Views
young-thug-sp5der-adidas-collaboration-sneaker-news
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Rapper Young Thug attends Young Thug Live From Fulton Courthouse on September 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
The Sp5der x Adidas collaboration teases a bold rework of an Adidas icon, marrying Young Thug’s style with sneaker culture.

A new Sp5der x Adidas collaboration has surfaced online, and it’s already creating a major buzz. The photos, first shared on Twitter show what appears to be an early sample of the sneaker featuring a slick, venomous-looking design that fits Young Thug’s world perfectly.

Adidas has a long history of linking up with artists who blur the line between streetwear and performance. With Sp5der, that crossover energy feels stronger than ever.

The sneaker seems to merge the rebellious flair of Y2K street fashion with Adidas’s archival roots. While details remain under wraps, the design direction looks both bold and futuristic.

This collaboration could mark a defining moment for Sp5der. It’s the brand’s first major sneaker project, and if the reaction to the teaser is any sign, fans are already ready to buy in.

In the photos, the sneaker’s rich textures and metallic sheen catch the eye, while a silver spider charm dangles from the laces which is a fitting symbol for Young Thug’s creative web.

With translucent outsoles flashing a hidden Sp5der logo, this early glimpse promises a fusion of style and symbolism that feels unmistakably Thug.

Young Thug Sp5der x Adidas

The Sp5der x Adidas sneaker features a deep olive and gold leather upper with a cracked texture that adds dimension. Black triple stripes run down the sides, blending seamlessly into the tonal design.

The standout detail is a chrome spider pendant hanging from the laces, nodding to Young Thug’s brand identity. Underneath, translucent outsoles reveal the 555 logo hidden beneath the traction pattern which is pretty cool.

The mix of gloss and matte finishes gives the shoe an experimental yet refined look. Every element reflects the same mix of chaos and control that defines both Adidas’s design language and Sp5der’s energy.

The collaboration also comes at a time when Young Thug’s name remains in headlines, from his music to leaked jail calls, which only adds another layer of intrigue to this unexpected partnership.

