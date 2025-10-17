Awake NY And Jordan Brand Bring NYC Energy To Streetwear

The Awake NY x Jordan Brand collection blends vintage sportswear and New York street culture into a thoughtful mix of style and heritage.

The Awake NY x Jordan Brand apparel collection brings together two forces rooted in culture, sport, and authenticity. Angelo Baque’s Awake NY and Jordan Brand share a creative lane where basketball meets fashion, and this new partnership continues to blur that line.

This drop leans into a vintage athletic look, shaped by Awake’s minimalist design language and Jordan’s sports heritage. Expect hoodies, track jackets, tees, and accessories that mix sharp tailoring with classic basketball DNA.

The vibe feels nostalgic but modern, pulling from New York’s deep connection to both hoops and streetwear. While images of the pieces haven’t surfaced yet, early details suggest a color palette that reflects both brands.

Co-branded graphics and textures are expected to tell a story of basketball culture through Awake’s distinctly New York lens. For Baque, the collaboration fits perfectly within Awake NY’s mission of celebrating the city’s creative energy while respecting its past.

For Jordan Brand, it’s another step in expanding beyond performance gear and into cultural storytelling through fashion. Both brands have mastered the art of building community through design.

Awake NY x Jordan Brand Apparel Collection

The Awake NY x Jordan Brand collection brings an elevated, city-ready look to classic athletic silhouettes. Each piece balances simplicity and character, with premium materials and tailored cuts that reflect Awake’s sharp design sense.

We can probably Expect heavyweight cotton hoodies, crisp track jackets, and structured crewnecks finished with embroidered logos. The detailing feels deliberate, from tonal stitching to vintage-inspired color blocking.

The collection fits easily into both athletic and lifestyle settings, bridging streetwear and sport through a distinctly New York perspective. This drop celebrates Jordan’s legacy and Awake’s deep roots in the city’s creative community.

House Of Heat reports that the Awake NY x Jordan Brand Apparel Collection will be released in the fall of 2026. Also, the retail price of the pieces will be announced closer when they drop.

