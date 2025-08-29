Awake NY Air Jordan 5 “Black/Racer Blue” Drops Tomorrow

The Awake NY Air Jordan 5 “Black/Racer Blue” is officially releasing tomorrow, bringing a fresh look to one of Tinker Hatfield’s most iconic designs. This pair stands out with its bold mix of streetwear influence and basketball heritage, combining Awake’s signature aesthetic with Jordan Brand’s legacy of performance footwear.

The Air Jordan 5 first launched in 1990, a year when Michael Jordan was redefining what dominance on the court looked like. Inspired by WWII fighter planes, the shoe became instantly recognizable thanks to its jagged midsole design and reflective tongue.

Decades later, it remains one of the most celebrated models in the Jordan lineup, a staple for both collectors and hoopers. Collaborations like this one highlight how the silhouette continues to evolve while honoring its roots.

The official photos show the Awake NY twist in full detail, with premium black leather, racer blue accents, and unique branding that makes this release stand apart. With the drop just hours away, these images confirm that the collaboration has successfully blended performance, style, and cultural relevance.

Awake NY Jordan 5 “Black/Racer Blue”

Image via Nike

This Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 features a black leather upper paired with reflective silver tongues. Also racer blue accents highlight the Jumpman branding, lace toggle, and jagged midsole design.

An “A” logo replaces the traditional side netting, marking Awake’s signature touch. The number “23” is embroidered on the heel in matching blue, while Nike Air branding returns on the back.

White contrast stitching runs throughout, adding extra depth. The pair sits atop a black midsole with icy translucent outsoles for a clean finish. Further every detail reinforces Awake’s bold approach to Jordan heritage.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Black/Racer Blue” will be released on August 30th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released.

Image via Nike