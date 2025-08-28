Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown” is set to drop this September, and official images give the best look yet at the earthy new colorway. The AJ1 remains one of the most important sneakers in history, and new releases like this keep its legacy alive while pushing fresh palettes into the spotlight.

When the Air Jordan 1 first hit courts in 1985, it broke NBA rules with its bold colors, instantly making Michael Jordan and his sneakers the center of attention. Decades later, the silhouette continues to dominate both performance and lifestyle spaces.

The “Baroque Brown” takes that heritage and applies a clean, understated twist that blends seamlessly with today’s fashion landscape. The Air Jordan 1 has always been more than just footwear.

From skate crews in the early 2000s to high-fashion runways in recent years, the model’s reach extends far beyond basketball. Every new colorway builds on that story, giving sneakerheads and casual wearers alike something new to embrace.

The latest photos highlight the shoe’s premium leather build and vintage-style details. With its muted tones and timeless design, the “Baroque Brown” offers a versatile look that can transition from court to street with ease. This September release is another reminder why the AJ1 will always remain iconic.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown” features a premium leather upper dressed in deep brown overlays against a sail base. The Swoosh comes in matching brown, keeping the look minimal yet bold.

White laces and a sail midsole provide contrast, while the brown outsole ties the design together. An orange Nike Air tongue tag adds a subtle pop of color, giving the shoe a vintage-inspired touch.

The classic Wings logo on the ankle keeps it rooted in Jordan heritage. With its earthy tones and strong materials, this AJ1 balances style, versatility, and tradition in one cohesive package.

Nice Kicks reports that the women's Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown" will be released on September 9th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $185 when they are released.

Image via Nike