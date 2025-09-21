Air Jordan 1 High OG “Fir” Release Date Set

The women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG “Fir,” also known as “Pro Green,” is set to release this October. The classic silhouette returns in a bold mix of deep green and crisp sail leather, offering a timeless yet refreshing look.

Designed with premium materials, the pair strikes the right balance between heritage style and modern appeal. The Air Jordan 1 has always been more than just a sneaker. First introduced in 1985, it became a symbol of basketball culture and street fashion.

Its high-top design, bold color blocking, and rebellious backstory forever changed how sneakers were viewed. Over time, the AJ1 evolved into a staple for collectors and casual wearers alike. Each new colorway brings its own character, keeping the model alive across generations.

This women’s exclusive “Fir” edition continues that tradition. It stays true to the OG formula while leaning on a fresh palette for fall. The touches of green paired with sail give it versatility for both casual and elevated fits.

Official photos highlight the sleek combination of textures and tones, while the gold accents add just enough flair. With its October release approaching, the pair is already generating buzz, and the provided images show why.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Fir”

Image via Nike

The women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG “Fir” comes dressed in rich green overlays against a sail leather base. The smooth panels contrast with tumbled textures for a layered look.

Golden Wings logos on the collar bring subtle luxury, while traditional Nike Air branding on the tongue keeps it classic. A sail midsole rests on a dark green outsole, grounding the color scheme.

The high-top build ensures ankle support, making it as functional as it is stylish. Details like perforated toe boxes and heritage stitching complete the design, giving this release an authentic AJ1 feel with a seasonal twist.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Fir” will be released on October 18th, 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $185 when they are released.

Image via Nike