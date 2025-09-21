The Fragment x Union LA Air Jordan 1 Will Be Japan Exclusive

The Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG combines heritage and design in a Japan-exclusive release set for 2026.

The Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG is expected to be a Japan-only release in 2026. This collaboration brings together two of the most respected names in streetwear with one of the most iconic sneakers of all time.

The result is a project that’s already generating major buzz. Fragment and Union both have strong histories in shaping sneaker culture.

Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment has become known for clean, thoughtful designs that stand the test of time. Union LA, meanwhile, is recognized for its elevated storytelling and craftsmanship, often adding vintage flavor to classics.

By combining their creative directions on the Air Jordan 1 High, the collaboration feels bigger than just a sneaker drop, it’s a cultural statement. The Air Jordan 1 High OG itself needs no introduction.

Debuting in 1985, it changed basketball footwear forever and became a symbol of rebellion and style. Over the years, it’s been reimagined countless times while never losing its roots. Every collaboration on this silhouette carries weight because of its history and impact.

Official photos highlight a mix of textures, balanced colors, and premium detailing throughout. Each design choice feels intentional and aligned with the collaborators’ reputations. The provided images give a closer look at this highly anticipated release.

Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG

The Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG arrives with a refined mix of leather and suede. White underlays set a neutral base, while black overlays and crisp Swooshes provide sharp contrast.

Also blue accents appear across the collar, staying true to Fragment’s signature palette. Union’s influence shows in the visible stitching and layered design cues.

The tongue features dual branding tags, further emphasizing the collaborative effort. Further a sail midsole pairs with a black outsole for a vintage finish.

Every detail highlights premium craftsmanship, blending timeless Jordan heritage with modern creative perspectives from two powerhouse brands.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG “White/Black” will be released in the spring of 2026 as a Japan exclusive. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $205 when they are released.

