Fragment Design x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG Gets Early Look

The Fragment Design x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated sneaker releases of 2026. This triple collaboration merges the distinct aesthetics of Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment, Union LA, and the iconic Jordan Brand. It brings together legacy, storytelling, and modern design. The Air Jordan 1 remains one of the most influential silhouettes in sneaker history. First released in 1985, it forever changed the landscape of performance footwear and fashion. Over time, collaborations have pushed the AJ1 even further, turning it into a canvas for creativity.

Fragment and Union are no strangers to the model, with each dropping highly coveted pairs in the past. This latest version pulls elements from their past collabs, while still managing to stand on its own. It signals how three creative forces can bring something fresh, even on a silhouette as storied as the AJ1. The images show off a clean color-blocking scheme and stitched details that nod to Union’s signature style. The in-hand photos give an early look at the materials and design cues. From the branded heel to the blue stitching, this pair is already making waves across the sneaker community.

Fragment Design x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via linkedsole2

This Air Jordan 1 features a white leather base with black overlays and royal blue hits on the heel and collar. Blue zigzag stitching cuts through the upper, giving it Union’s signature look. Fragment’s lightning bolt logo appears on the heel, while exposed foam tongues bring vintage flair. Black Swooshes and white midsoles finish the design. It’s a blend of heritage, hype, and high-end collaboration.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Fragment Design x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG will be released in the spring of 2026. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price announced closer to when they are released.