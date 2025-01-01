Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Release Date Revealed

Tavis-Scott-Fragment-Air-Jordan-1-Low-OG-Military-Blue-DM7866-104-3
Image via @fuelkicks
This is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2025.

Fresh images of the Travis Scott x Fragment Design x Air Jordan 1 Low OG have emerged, revealing a design inspired by the 2021 samples. These sneakers retain the familiar color blocking from previous iterations but now include updated touches like Cactus Jack and Fragment logos on the heels. Travis Scott continues to shape the sneaker industry with yet another highly anticipated collaboration. An official release date has been announced, amplifying excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. This release builds on the success of their past partnerships, featuring a clean white and blue palette that reimagines their classic styles. Additionally, the Cactus Jack and Fragment branding on the heels add fresh details to the Air Jordan.

The reversed Swoosh, a signature of Travis Scott’s designs, remains the centerpiece. Fragment’s understated yet impactful aesthetic perfectly complements Scott’s bold vision. Together, they deliver a harmonious blend of modern innovation and timeless style. On-foot photos highlight the striking color blocking, staying true to the original design while incorporating fresh elements. This collaboration promises to stand out in the Air Jordan 1 Low lineage. With its refined design and cultural relevance, this pair is set to leave a lasting impression. It’s a perfect fusion of Travis Scott’s creativity and Fragment’s sleek execution, solidifying its place as a classic.

Fragment x Travis Scott

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. Also, the uppers are made of white leather with matching overlays. Further, a blue reversed Nike Swoosh matches the outsole, and the Jordan logo appears in white on the heels. The inner Swoosh is white leather, while branding from Travis Scott, Nike, and Fragment decorates the tongues. New photos also reveal Cactus Jack and Fragment logos on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott x Fragment will be released on September 3rd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

