Expected Release Date Set For Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Three titans are coming together.

Travis Scott’s influence in the sneaker world continues to dominate with his upcoming collaboration with Fragment on the Air Jordan 1 Low OG. An expected release date has now been set, fueling excitement among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors. Also, building on the immense success of their previous collaborations, this release features a clean white and blue color scheme with a fresh layout that reimagines their signature aesthetic. With past pairs reaching sky-high resale values, this drop is expected to generate similar demand.

Further, the design highlights the iconic reversed Swoosh, a signature of Scott’s projects, paired with Fragment’s understated yet powerful style. This collaboration balances Travis Scott's bold creativity with Fragment's timeless design approach, making it a standout addition to the Air Jordan 1 Low lineup. With a release date now in sight, fans are buzzing with anticipation. This pair is shaping up to be another milestone in Travis Scott's sneaker legacy, blending style, innovation, and cultural relevance. The unique colorway and attention to detail further solidify its place as a future classic in the sneaker world.

Fragment x Travis Scott

The sneakers include a blue rubber outsole paired with a crisp sail midsole. Made from white leather, the uppers are decorated with coordinating overlays. The blue reversed Nike Swoosh mirrors the outsole, while the Jordan logo appears in white on the heels. Lastly, the inner Swoosh is crafted from white leather, and branding from Travis Scott, Nike, and Fragment is featured on the tongues.