New "Limelight" Colorway For Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx

A new colorway has been unveiled for this shoe.

The Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Limelight" introduces a bold new look to Travis Scott’s growing lineup. The sneaker features a vibrant volt green suede upper, making it an instant standout. Light brown overlays on the midfoot and heel add contrast, creating a balanced design. Subtle dark brown accents on the laces and tongue provide depth, tying the colorway together. The silhouette blends rugged and modern looks, emphasizing its versatility. The Zoom cushioning in the midsole ensures a responsive and comfortable ride. A durable black rubber outsole enhances traction, making it suitable for various surfaces.

The wavy design lines and layered materials give the shoe a dynamic and textured appearance. Travis Scott’s signature Swoosh sits largely on the side, maintaining his recognizable design style. Additional details, such as the Cactus Jack logo, appear on the tongue and heel. These elements highlight the collaboration's attention to detail. The "Limelight" colorway delivers a fresh perspective on outdoor-inspired sneakers. Its vibrant green base combined with earthy tones offers a unique look that fits both streetwear and performance settings. This Nike Zoom Field Jaxx continues the trend of innovative and eye-catching designs from Travis Scott and Nike.

"Limelight" Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole and a matching brown midsole. Also, the uppers are made of a volt green suede base, highlighted by prominent sail and brown overlays and a large sail strap across the laces. Further, abrown suede Nike Swoosh is placed on the sides, matching the sole and laces. Travis and Nike’s branding appears on the tongues and heels.