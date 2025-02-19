Travis Scott's Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Limelight" Could Be Dropping Soon

The release date for the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Limelight" is still a mystery, but recent developments suggest it may be dropping soon. Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci recently shared an in-hand look at the pair on Instagram, revealing that Travis Scott himself gifted him a pair. This could hint that the sneaker is already making its way to select individuals ahead of an official release. While Nike and Cactus Jack have yet to confirm a launch date, the anticipation is only growing as more pairs surface online.

Tisci’s post gives us another up-close look at the vibrant volt green suede upper, which instantly catches the eye. The mix of light and dark brown overlays brings contrast, while the signature reverse Swoosh cements its Travis Scott identity. The Zoom cushioning in the midsole ensures comfort, and a rugged black outsole adds durability. With more teasers emerging, fans are hoping for an official announcement soon. This could be one of Travis Scott’s most unique sneaker releases yet, blending bold colors with outdoor-inspired elements in a way that only he can.

Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Limelight”

Image via Riccardo Tisci

The sneakers sit atop a sturdy brown rubber sole, which seamlessly blends into the matching brown midsole for a cohesive foundation. Moving upward, the uppers boast a striking volt green suede base, instantly drawing attention. Complementing this bold hue, prominent sail and brown overlays add depth and structure, while a large sail strap across the laces enhances both function and style. Additionally, a brown suede Nike Swoosh lands on the sides, perfectly matching the sole and laces for a unified look. To complete the design, Travis Scott and Nike’s signature branding appears on the tongues and heels, solidifying this as another standout collaboration.