Travis Scott's New Nike Zoom Field Jaxx Gets Detailed Look In "Leche Blue"

BYBen Atkinson65 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Oct 22, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; American songwriter Travis Scott before the game between the Green Bay Packers against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This could be Travis' next big hit.

Travis Scott has once again made waves in the sneaker community, unveiling the fresh "Leche Blue" colorway of his signature Nike Zoom Field Jaxx on Instagram. New, detailed photos have surfaced, showcasing a bold mix of colors that perfectly encapsulates Travis's unique style. The sneaker combines his signature brown with sail and a striking light blue, creating a look that’s both edgy and effortlessly cool. Fans went wild at the sight of these kicks, and it's easy to see why. The "Leche Blue" colorway introduces a fresh twist to the Zoom Field Jaxx, blending earthy tones with a vibrant splash that demands attention.

Whether you're a dedicated Travis Scott fan or simply a sneakerhead hunting for your next must-have pair, these shoes are sure to make a statement. The design aligns with Travis's aesthetic, merging streetwear vibes with a hint of high fashion. The mix of materials and colors gives the sneaker a distinct personality that stands out from the crowd. It’s not just footwear; it’s a piece of Travis's world. With his talent for trendsetting, Travis Scott has delivered yet another hit with the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx in "Leche Blue."

Read More: LeBron James’ Signature Nike LeBron 22 Unveiled In “Monopoly” Colorway

"Leche Blue" Nike Zoom Field Jaxx

The sneakers showcase a brown rubber sole and a brown midsole. The uppers feature a baby blue leather base, accented by noticeable sail overlays and a large sail strap over the laces. Additionally, a brown Nike Swoosh appears on the sides, coordinating with the sole and the laces. Travis and Nike's branding can be found on the tongues and heels.

Hypebeast reports that the Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Leche Blue” will be released next spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Fear” Return Date Officially Announced

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
...