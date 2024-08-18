Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Light Chocolate” On-Foot Look

This colorway is sweet.

Travis Scott's push into sneaker design continues with the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx in the new "Light Chocolate" colorway. Combining shades of sail and brown, this sneaker offers a refreshing yet timeless look. The premium materials used ensure both comfort and durability, making the sneaker as practical as it is stylish. Its subtle color mix enhances its versatility, suitable for various styles and occasions. For sneaker aficionados seeking distinctiveness, the "Light Chocolate" Nike Zoom Field Jaxx is a standout choice.

Embodying both everyday functionality and a touch of sophistication, this colorway reflects Travis Scott's unique partnership with Nike, continuously redefining street style and sneaker culture. Fans of the rapper and sneaker collectors are keenly anticipating its launch. More than just footwear, the "Light Chocolate" colorway is a fashion statement that encapsulates Scott's iconic style and Nike's cutting-edge design. Stay tuned for this release—it's expected to be a significant addition to the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx series.

"Light Chocolate" Nike Zoom Field Jaxx

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole and a brown midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers feature a sail leather base, with prominent sail and white overlays with a large sail strap over the laces. Further, a brown Nike Swoosh is on the sides, matching the sole and the sock liner. Nike branding is on the tongues and Travis Scott branding is on the heels. Overall, this sneaker perfectly matches the Travis aesthetic.