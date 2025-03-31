Tekashi 6ix9ine Embraces God After Being Hit With Huge $250k Fine

Tekashi 6ix9ine shared a video of himself at church and embracing religion on social media after a court ordered him to pay out $250,000 for breaching a contract with Howard University. He had allegedly bailed on an agreement to perform for a homecoming concert at the school in 2018. Taking to his Instagram Story over the weekend, he wrote that "nothing is possible" without Jesus Christ.

“In this life everything will go wrong, no matter how much you try for everything to go right,” Tekashi 6ix9ine wrote over the clip. “Without Jesus nothing is possible. With him EVERYTHING is possible. I love you God my Lord & Savior.” Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the post. "LOL dude is a fraud. If you’re going to church you don’t need to post about it. Mental sickness," one critic wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another fan was more supportive: "He probably just wants to turn a new leaf. I dont see nothing wrong with it."

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Legal Trouble

In addition to the breach of contract damages with Howard University, his mansion in Florida was the site of a federal raid, earlier this month. Authorities handcuffed Tekashi 6ix9ine during the incident for a number of hours. Afterwards, he told TMZ they took DNA samples and confiscated guns and drugs. They had been checking to make sure he's been sticking by the rules of his probation. The Sheriff's office explained to the outlet afterward that they couldn't link any of the items they found to 6ix9ine.