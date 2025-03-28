6ix9ine Forced To Cough Up $250K For Skipping D.C. Concert

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 198 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
6ix9ine Forced 250K Skipping DC Concert Hip Hop News
US rap singer 6ix9ine, or Tekashi 69, performs during the Philipp Plein fashion showw as part of the Women's Spring/Summer 2019 fashion week in Milan, on September 21, 2018. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Apparently, 6ix9ine ran off with $60K from D.C. promoters and ditched his 2018 commitment to perform in New Jersey instead.

6ix9ine may have recently cut off his ankle monitor and celebrated better legal prospects these days, but he's not out of the woods yet. According to an exclusive AllHipHop report, a federal judge ordered him to pay $250K for skipping a concert in D.C. back in 2018 and performing at another concert in New Jersey just hours later. The judge ruled that Tekashi broke a signed performance agreement, and the United States District Court in the District of Columbia gave the order for compensatory damages to Hits Before Fame LLC and After Hours LLC. They set up a sold-out show at Echostage in October of 2018 around Howard University's homecoming, but he did not reportedly keep his end of the bargain.

Furthermore, per this filing, 6ix9ine ran away with almost $60K in D.C. show fees to Powerhouse NYC at Newark's Prudential Center hours after promoters scheduled him to hit the stage in the capital. The court also pointed to his former manager, Kifano "Shotti" Jordan, as the funnel for renegotiations, wire transfers, cash, and rescheduling efforts concerning this 2018 booking. Authorities later arrested Jordan on unrelated charges.

Read More: Top5 Labels 6ix9ine A "Snitch" While Unfollowing Him On Social Media

6ix9ine RICO Case
2018 Power105.1 Powerhouse NYC
NEWARK, NJ - OCTOBER 28: 6ix9ine performs at 2018 Power105.1 Powerhouse NYC at Prudential Center on October 28, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

According to these reported court documents, Tekashi cut contact with promoters after ticket sales surpassed the $165K mark. In addition, they had sold out all VIP tables and had 3,000 fans waiting patiently in the cold. Even one of his own agents threatened to ax the concert weeks prior, but they allegedly had plans to reschedule it. With the controversial MC, Echosatge canceled the show half an hour before doors opened, thus avoiding potential rowdiness from concert-goers. However, it wasn't all bad news for 6ix9ine.

The federal judge in this case dismissed promoters' defamation and unjust enrichment accusations against him, as the artist himself claimed that promoters never paid him and thus led to conflicting reports and insufficient evidence. As such, this $250K judgement came through only for breach of contract. The court also suggested 6ix9ine's alleged financial woes concerning this situation could be as a result of Shotti's alleged mismanagement, not necessarily the promoters. Overall, once again, history comes back to bite. His legal trouble has always followed him ever since his big cooperation in the Nine Trey Bloods RICO case, a legacy that seems hard to erase even over unrelated situations.

Read More: 6ix9ine Admits Feds Seized Guns & Drugs During Lengthy Raid On His Florida Mansion

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 49.2K
Rod Wave Beautiful Mind Tour - Atlanta, GA Music Rod Wave's D.C. Show Victim To Car Break-Ins: Details 1370
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 7.4K
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 5.6K