6ix9ine Forced To Cough Up $250K For Skipping D.C. Concert

6ix9ine may have recently cut off his ankle monitor and celebrated better legal prospects these days, but he's not out of the woods yet. According to an exclusive AllHipHop report, a federal judge ordered him to pay $250K for skipping a concert in D.C. back in 2018 and performing at another concert in New Jersey just hours later. The judge ruled that Tekashi broke a signed performance agreement, and the United States District Court in the District of Columbia gave the order for compensatory damages to Hits Before Fame LLC and After Hours LLC. They set up a sold-out show at Echostage in October of 2018 around Howard University's homecoming, but he did not reportedly keep his end of the bargain.

Furthermore, per this filing, 6ix9ine ran away with almost $60K in D.C. show fees to Powerhouse NYC at Newark's Prudential Center hours after promoters scheduled him to hit the stage in the capital. The court also pointed to his former manager, Kifano "Shotti" Jordan, as the funnel for renegotiations, wire transfers, cash, and rescheduling efforts concerning this 2018 booking. Authorities later arrested Jordan on unrelated charges.

6ix9ine RICO Case

NEWARK, NJ - OCTOBER 28: 6ix9ine performs at 2018 Power105.1 Powerhouse NYC at Prudential Center on October 28, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

According to these reported court documents, Tekashi cut contact with promoters after ticket sales surpassed the $165K mark. In addition, they had sold out all VIP tables and had 3,000 fans waiting patiently in the cold. Even one of his own agents threatened to ax the concert weeks prior, but they allegedly had plans to reschedule it. With the controversial MC, Echosatge canceled the show half an hour before doors opened, thus avoiding potential rowdiness from concert-goers. However, it wasn't all bad news for 6ix9ine.