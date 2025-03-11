Tekashi 6ix9ine's Jewelry & Platinum Plaques Sell For Shocking Amounts After IRS Raid

Tekashi 6ix9ine's pricey jewelry and platinum plaques both hit Market Auctions in South Florida where they sold for far more than expected after the IRS seized his assets for unpaid taxes. Jacob Kodner, Managing Partner of Market Auctions, revealed to AllHipHop that over 90 percent of the items went for more than their initial value estimates. “We saw major buyers acquiring multiple pieces, whether it was several plaques or a combination of luxury items,” Kodner explained. “This wasn’t merely fan-driven, it was a serious auction for high-end collectors.” The sales included a Hermès Birkin that went for $23,680 as well as Cartier Santos watch that sold for $22,080.

Kodner also revealed that the platinum plaque for Tekashi 6ix9ine's “BEBE” went for $24,320, while the one for his debut single, "Gummo," sold for$18,240. “This was the sleeper hit of the auction,” Kodner explained. “Collectors and fans alike recognized these plaques as irreplaceable pieces of music history. Buyers weren’t just investing in memorabilia, they were investing in legacy. Each award represents a significant moment in music history, and we believe that’s what drove these impressive prices.”

Why Did IRS Seize Tekashi 6ix9ine's Possessions?

After news of the raid on his belongings broke, Tekashi 6ix9ine took to Instagram to explained the ordeal. He revealed that he hadn't reported his income to the IRS for the previously four years. "1 year ago when I was stuck in RD [Dominican Republic] 8 months the feds made a raid for the entire house because I did not report my income for 4 years," 6ix9ine wrote on his Instagram Story back in January. "And for them it was seen how I was running and hiding in DR. When the reality was that I could not leave and get to the USA. If you don't live like this without renting you shouldn't have an opinion."

In other news, Tekashi 6ix9ine recently made headlines for performing at Bebeshito's recent concert in Tampa, last month, despite being on house arrest. He even showed off his ankle monitor to the crowd.