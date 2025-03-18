Top5 Labels Tekashi 6ix9ine A "Snitch" While Unfollowing Him On Social Media

Top5 went after Tekashi 6ix9ine in a post on his Instagram Story on Monday, labeling the controversial rapper a "federal informant" and unfollowing him on the platform. In doing so, he shared a screenshot of his following page with 6ix9ine's account removed. "I had to remove this federal informant from following today," Top5 wrote, before tagging Shotti. "Call me. I got commissary for you. #SnitchK." 6ix9ine has yet to respond to the post, but it's far from the first time someone has complained about him cooperating with authorities.

Tekashi 6ix9ine infamously accepted a plea deal in the trial of the Nine Trey Gangsters that reduced his time behind bars to just two years in exchange for him snitching on several of his associates. Despite that move, he's still found himself in ample amounts of legal trouble in the years since.

Read More: 6ix9ine Reveals His Blonde Hair Was Just A Wig For Presumed New Music Announcement

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Legal Trouble

Top 5 calls 6ix9ine a federal informant, removes him from his followers and says he has commissary money for Shotti 👀 pic.twitter.com/mSgP3wtO9s — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 17, 2025

Earlier this month, several of Tekashi 6ix9ine's more valuable assets went up for sale through Market Auctions in Florida. The IRS had seized them during a raid on his property due to unpaid taxes. He opened up about the incident in a post on social media, earlier this year. "1 year ago when I was stuck in RD [Dominican Republic] 8 months the feds made a raid for the entire house because I did not report my income for 4 years," 6ix9ine said at the time. "And for them it was seen how I was running and hiding in DR. When the reality was that I could not leave and get to the USA. If you don't live like this without renting you shouldn't have an opinion."