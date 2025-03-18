Kanye West Puts Top5 On Blast For "Threatening" Him With Barrage Of Demanding Text Messages

Despite all of his social media antics, hateful language, and etc., Kanye West is still held in high regard as an artist. Some would say he's got the largest number of classic albums compared to anyone else. He's of course got several defining hits in each decade (for better or worse). While he's not as big on the producing side as he once was, Ye will always go down as a true dual threat. Drake affiliate Top5 seems to be one of those believers in the controversial superstar per some text messages. The latter shared them amid his latest Twitter saga. At this point, it's hard to keep up with how often Ye goes ballistic on the platform. But lately, he's been centering his rant around the ongoing custody situation with ex, Kim Kardashian.

As for these texts though, Top5 seems eager to prove to Kanye West that he's "him." Maybe it could be through a collaboration or just sending him some snippets. Either way, he's demanding that he get responses from the Chicago native. However, Ye doesn't look to be all that interested in his "threats." "Top 5," he begins, "Where's the 30 phone calls in a row now that I posted the weird ass threatening text."

Kanye West Drake Beef

These "threats" that Kanye is referring to include, "Ask about me Yeeeeee." "That's disrespectful where I'm from to question who I am!!" "I'm Him." Top5 goes to compare the era he's in now to one of Ye's greatest runs in hip-hop. "I'm in my through the wire phase get to know me." He concludes with, "The industry is small, and the h*es make it even smaller." "Give me a call I feel disrespected." At least from what Kanye is showing us; it appears that he didn't respond to any of those requests.