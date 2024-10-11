top5
Sports
Drake Affiliate Top5 Gets Yelled At By Russell Westbrook During Heated Raptors Game
Top5 was in Russ' head.
By
Alexander Cole
6 hrs ago
1.8K Views
Music
Top5 Claims He's Still Doing "Research" To Take Down Kendrick Lamar
It doesn't look especially thorough.
By
Elias Andrews
October 11, 2024
6.0K Views
