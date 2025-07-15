DJ Akademiks Reveals Top5 Has Gone Through Surgery & Details Long Road To Recovery

BY Cole Blake 660 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Top5, DJ Akademiks
Vybz Kartel Performs In Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 14: OT7 Quanny and DJ Akademiks attends Vybz Kartel Performs In Atlantic City on June 14, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Top5 was stabbed in the United Kingdom over the weekend after attending Drake's Wireless Festival performance.

DJ Akademiks has provided a lengthy update on Top5 after he was stabbed in the United Kingdom over the weekend. The live streamer says Top5 has already gone through surgery and is beginning the recovery process. He addressed the incident while live on Instagram.

"Top5 is good," Ak began. "He has like a big laceration. It was kinda deep. He lost a lot of blood. He went through the surgery and he's gonna have a full recovery. It's gonna take a little while, but yeah. I think he said it's like 17 inches. I ain't gonna lie to you. For what it's worth, somebody definitely tried to kill him."

He continued by shutting down some of the rumors circulating on social media about the incident. He said: "There's mad rumors and fake stuff about it. That video is not real. That video where they're saying that's Top5, that's not Top5. He told me he was at this afterparty spot and felt like people followed him, he was taking a picture with a fan while he was going into the club, because I asked him where his homies were at. He was like, 'I was with 20 people, I get to the spot. I get there earlier than them, I'm walking in the spot, I think they're already there so really, I'm alone.' And then, he goes to take a picture with someone and somebody kinda ran up on him."

Read More: UK Rapper Ratlin Calls Top5 A "Police Bwoy" After Top's Stabbing

Top5 Stabbing Incident

Finally, DJ Akademiks debunked the idea that the attack had anything to do with the United Kingdom. "I'ma throw the allegedly on there because I know people like running with false things, but this has got nothing to do with the U.K. Respectfully, it did happen in the U.K., but it's got nothing to do with the U.K... It's some whole other sh*t," he revealed.

Top5 was in the United Kingdom to attend Wireless Festival, where Drake performed three straight headlining nights. At one point during the trip, he allegedly remarked on stream: “There are no real killers in London.” The comment led to the aforementioned speculation about the U.K. that Akademiks debunked.

Read More: Young Thug Wants To Modify His Sentence From The YSL RICO Case

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 68.6K
UK Rapper Ratlin Top5 Police Bwoy Stabbing Hip Hop News Music UK Rapper Ratlin Calls Top5 A "Police Bwoy" After Top's Stabbing 12.1K
2018 ComplexCon - Day 1 Music DJ Akademiks Claims He Signed Top5, Pressa, & More For $25 Million 12.3K
Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Emirates NBA Cup Music Top5 Reportedly Arrested Over Gun Investigation 2.6K
Comments 0