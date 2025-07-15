DJ Akademiks has provided a lengthy update on Top5 after he was stabbed in the United Kingdom over the weekend. The live streamer says Top5 has already gone through surgery and is beginning the recovery process. He addressed the incident while live on Instagram.

"Top5 is good," Ak began. "He has like a big laceration. It was kinda deep. He lost a lot of blood. He went through the surgery and he's gonna have a full recovery. It's gonna take a little while, but yeah. I think he said it's like 17 inches. I ain't gonna lie to you. For what it's worth, somebody definitely tried to kill him."

He continued by shutting down some of the rumors circulating on social media about the incident. He said: "There's mad rumors and fake stuff about it. That video is not real. That video where they're saying that's Top5, that's not Top5. He told me he was at this afterparty spot and felt like people followed him, he was taking a picture with a fan while he was going into the club, because I asked him where his homies were at. He was like, 'I was with 20 people, I get to the spot. I get there earlier than them, I'm walking in the spot, I think they're already there so really, I'm alone.' And then, he goes to take a picture with someone and somebody kinda ran up on him."

Top5 Stabbing Incident

Finally, DJ Akademiks debunked the idea that the attack had anything to do with the United Kingdom. "I'ma throw the allegedly on there because I know people like running with false things, but this has got nothing to do with the U.K. Respectfully, it did happen in the U.K., but it's got nothing to do with the U.K... It's some whole other sh*t," he revealed.

Top5 was in the United Kingdom to attend Wireless Festival, where Drake performed three straight headlining nights. At one point during the trip, he allegedly remarked on stream: “There are no real killers in London.” The comment led to the aforementioned speculation about the U.K. that Akademiks debunked.