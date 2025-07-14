Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, has filed a motion on his behalf in Fulton County Superior Court requesting to modify his sentence stemming from the viral YSL RICO trial in 2024. Last October, Thug accepted a plea deal that included a 40 year sentence, with five years behind bars. While the prison time was commuted with time served ahead of the trial, he is still dealing with several restrictions while on the outside. They include not being able to visit Atlanta except for a list of specific exceptions like family emergencies. He also submits himself to random drug testing, and more.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, Georgia's state law allows for a one-year window after sentencing to request a modification. The motion states that Thug “respectfully requests a hearing on this Motion and at the conclusion of same, asks this Honorable Court to grant the above-requested relief and modify Mr. Williams’ sentence.” It's unclear exactly what changes Thug is seeking to his sentence.

Along with the RICO allegation, Thug was facing a number of other charges in the case. They include possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of codeine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun, according to Atlanta News First.

The update on his legal case comes as Young Thug is preparing for the release of his fourth studio album, UY Scuti. The album will feature collaborations with Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Ken Carson, and Mariah the Scientist. Thug dropped lead single, "Money on Money", back on April 25. He still hasn't confirmed a release date for the entirety of the project.

Thug's partner, Mariah The Scientist, recently joked that he should drop on the same day she intends to release her next album, Hearts Sold Separately, which will arrive on August 22. "She dropping on the 22nd of August but me... idk," Thug wrote on a recent Instagram post. In response, Mariah wrote: "Just drop on the same day as me."