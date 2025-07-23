Nicole Fegan, a criminal defense attorney who previously worked on the YSL RICO case, was indicted in Fulton County on Monday. According to AllHipHop, she faces charges related to drug trafficking and gang activity.

Prosecutors allege she took advantage of her role as legal counsel to aid criminal operations for her incarcerated client, Tenquarius Mender. Additionally, the indictment claims she allegedly warned a fugitive about key evidence and instructed multiple suspects to get rid of their cellphones.

Overall, Fegan faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana under one ounce, participation in criminal street gang activity, violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and criminal solicitation to tamper with evidence.

Fegan's attorney, Drew Findling, condemned the indictment in a statement. “This indictment is a travesty. Nicole Fegan is a fierce trial attorney and well-respected amongst her peers. These charges stem from activities alleged to have occurred 2 and a half years ago during the YSL trial for which Ms. Fegan was a zealous advocate for her client, no more. We look forward to fighting these false allegations,” Findling said.

Young Thug's New Album

The YSL drama comes after Young Thug accepted a plea deal in the case, last October. It included a 40-year sentence, with five years in prison and numerous other restrictions upon release. Thug recently filed a request to modify his sentencing. According to The Neighborhood Talk, the motion states that Thug “respectfully requests a hearing on this Motion and at the conclusion of same, asks this Honorable Court to grant the above-requested relief and modify Mr. Williams’ sentence.” It's unclear exactly what changes Thug is seeking to his sentence.