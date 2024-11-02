Young Thug's Plea Deal Sparks Countless Memes About The Future Of His Music

Young Thug agreed to keep gang activity out of his music as a part of the plea deal.

Fans of Young Thug have been making countless jokes on social media about what his future music may sound like after he accepted a plea deal in the YSL RICO trial, earlier this week. Of the many conditions of his release, one prohibits him from promoting criminal street gang activity in his music, according to Meghann Cuniff. In turn, fans have been joking about what the lyrical content of his next album will feature.

Many users shared memes featuring wholesome lyrics. "Young thug gotta turn his life around and turn into a family name like snoop dogg did because the luck of beating a rico is insane," one user wrote. Others were more critical of those finding humor in the situation. One fan posted: "All these jokes laughing about rap lyrics being criminalized are bozo sh*t."

Young Thug Performs During The Grammy Awards In 2019

Thug agreed to shift the lyrical content of his music in the courtroom, telling the judge: "I understand what it could do to the minds of people. I understand all that. And I'm, I promise you, I'm 100 percent changing that, you know?" as noted by Complex. In addition to changes to his future releases, Thug also can't go into the metropolitan Atlanta area for 10 years unless permitted for weddings, funerals, and other events. He must also hold anti-gang and anti-gun presentations multiple times a year and perform 100 hours of community service, among other conditions.

Fans Joke About Young Thug's Release