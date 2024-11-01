Young Thug Specifically Requested To Make Music With Gunna In Plea Deal

The dynamic duo is back.

Young Thug had a busy Halloween. The rapper copped a plea deal and was released with 15 years probation. It was a stunningly concise resolution to a case that had worn on longer than any in Georgia history. The conditions of Thugger's release were extensive. One of the most notable points, however, is that the rapper not not have contact with fellow YSL members. Thug accepted, but requested that two exceptions to be made to this rule. The first was his biological brother, and the second, to the shock of the internet, was Gunna.

The rapper's lawyer, Brian Steel, pushed for Gunna to be except from his client's conditions of release. "He’s a phenomenal artist," the lawyer stated. "They are contractually obligated. And they frequently perform make music." The request went through, and Thug is now legally able to record with his Gunna moving forward. Those following the YSL case may be shocked by the fact that Thug made the request at all. Gunna was part of the initial RICO indictment against YSL in May 2022.

Young Thug Allegedly Dissed Gunna Behind Bars

The rapper took a plea deal and was released from prison in December 2022. He has since continued to release commercially successful albums. His relationship with Thug, however, seemed damaged. Many believed Gunna snitched on Thug to protect himself from prison time. This resulted in the former gaining a negative reputation. Kendrick Lamar even alluded to Gunna's reputation on his Drake diss "Euphoria." Thugger's last album to date, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, has several subliminal disses littered throughout. Gunna was the obvious suspect. Even those close to Thugger, like Future, seemed to take shots at the "Pushin' P" rapper.