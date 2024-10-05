Rich Homie Quan Posthumously Disses Gunna On New Song "One Of Quan"

Wunna cannot catch a break.

Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug made magic together on wax. The duo, under the moniker Rich Gang, dropped the classic single "Lifestyle" in 2014. Tensions got in the way, leading to some distance over the years, but the two artists always had respect for each other. It's tragic, then to see what was happened to both men. Rich Homie Quan has passed, and Thug is currently being tried on a RICO charge. They'll never get to the chance to reconcile on record, and resurrect Rich Gang (or a version of it). That said, it was obvious that Quan still felt the need to take Thug's side when it came to Gunna.

Gunna's actions during the YSL trial has led many rappers to look at him sideways. Many believe he took a plea deal and effectively left his label boss holding the bag. This has opened him up to several disses. Young Thug's kids went after him on social media. Kendrick Lamar used him as a negative example on the song "Euphoria." And Rich Homie Quan, who recently put out the posthumous album, Forever Goin' In. has gotten in to the trend. The rapper really went after Gunna on the song "One of Quan," right down to riffing on the title of the recent Gunna album, One of Wun.

Rich Homie Quan Accused Gunna Of Biting His Style

The song sees Rich Homie Quan address the allegation that he stole Gunna's flow and used it on several of his albums. His rebuttal? Fans had it twisted. As far as he was concerned, Gunna bite from him. "They probably gon think I took over Gunna flow, but this my cadence and I made it," he angrily raps. "N**gas was stealing the swag I was just sitting back and I wouldn't even say sh*t." Not only does he claim that the YSL stalwart jacked his style, but he claims he wasn't even bothered enough to call him out. You'd think a diss like this would garner more attention, but it's only because another rapper dissed Gunna on the same exact night.