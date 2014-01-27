Rich Homie Quan is the next big thing to come out of the ATL. The 24-year-old who grew up listening to The Temptations in the car with his grandma has released four mixtapes since beginning his career in 2012. He has since toured with Trinidad James and released a single called ‘Type of Way’ through Def Jam. In only two years, Quan has collaborated with YG, August Alsina, Yo Gotti, Gucci Mane, Young Jeezy, Meek Mill, Problem, Young Thug, and more. The list is certain to keep expanding, especially considering that Drake called ‘Type of Way’ the song of the summer in August. In late 2013, Quan announced that he is working on his debut album. He has yet to give any further details, but expect it to drop in 2014.