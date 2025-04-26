Young Thug Finally Addresses Rich Homie Quan Relationship And How They Grew Apart

Young Thug and the late great Rich Homie Quan are one of the 2010s' most iconic trap duos, which is saying a lot. Sadly, at one point in their careers, they parted ways, and beef rumors tainted the public's perception of their relationship.

However, during his recent interview and video cover story for GQ, Thugger finally broke his silence and addressed this bond. He hadn't been able to speak on a lot of different topics due to his jail time in the YSL RICO case.

So to hear these revelations, and many more, is surely somewhat cathartic for fans. They don't tell the full story, but they are worth something more.

"I think we just grew and became our own bosses and men," Young Thug said of Rich Homie Quan. "And then we just didn’t want to keep doing the Rich Gang albums. We were getting bigger, so it’s like, I wanted to do my own s**t. [...] I think he did. I was okay with it, because I feel like I love music, but I don’t care about songs.

"I’ll have a number one hit record, song, and I’ll put you on it," Young Thug told GQ. "I don’t care. It’s just like, so what? Whoever goes to the top with you goes to the top. I don’t care. I never was the guy that cared about that type of stuff. So I would’ve been okay with just, like, keep doing it. We still was dropping our own music at the same time while doing that, so it’s just like, it really was bigger. But I guess everybody couldn’t see that. So people just do things. Make mistakes."

Read More: Young Thug Addresses Questions About His Relationship With Gunna

Why Did Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan Part Ways?

Days before his passing, Rich Homie Quan spoke on Young Thug and hoped a possible reconciliation was in the cards. To this day, no one really knows why things went the way they did.