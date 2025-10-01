Young Thug Reveals His One Regret Involving Rich Homie Quan

Young Thug previously admitted that he and Rich Homie Quan grew apart during the Rich Gang era, becoming their "own bosses and men."

Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan may have made some great music together, but sadly, they weren't on the best of terms when the latter passed away last year. During a recent livestream with Adin Ross, the YSL founder admitted that he wishes they'd been to patch things up before his former collaborator's untimely death.

"RIP man Rich Homie Quan, we don't speak on the dead," he said, as seen in a clip shared by @STRAPPEDUS on X. "RIP the boy Quan, I wish we could have got there and made amends before he died."

During an interview with GQ back in April, Young Thug opened up about what actually happened to their friendship. "I think we just grew and became our own bosses and men," he revealed. "And then we just didn’t want to keep doing the Rich Gang albums. We were getting bigger, so it’s like, I wanted to do my own s**t. [...] I think he did. I was okay with it, because I feel like I love music, but I don’t care about songs."

Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan

"I’ll have a number one hit record, song, and I’ll put you on it," he continued. "I don’t care. It’s just like, so what? Whoever goes to the top with you goes to the top. I don’t care. I never was the guy that cared about that type of stuff. So I would’ve been okay with just, like, keep doing it. We still was dropping our own music at the same time while doing that, so it’s just like, it really was bigger. But I guess everybody couldn’t see that. So people just do things. Make mistakes."

Rich Homie Quan's father, Corey Lamar, later claimed that the falling out had a major impact on his son's life. "It affected Quan a lot," he shared on the It’s Up There podcast. "I can only speak on Quan. Quan wouldn't talk to me about it, but I know my son. It had a profound effect on his everyday life. I know it did."

