Rich Homie Quan Honored With Exhibit At Atlanta’s Trap Music Museum

Fans and the city of Atlanta are celebrating Rich Homie Quan in a special way. The Trap Music Museum has unveiled a new exhibit honoring the rapper’s life and musical legacy nearly one year after his tragic passing at age 34.

The tribute is now open to the public and celebrates Quan’s profound impact on Southern hip-hop and the city that fueled his rise. Moreover, his family attended the unveiling over the weekend to witness the heartfelt display.

“I’m ecstatic, sad that it has to be this way, but grateful for him to be acknowledged,” Quan's father Corey Lamar told WGXA News. "It’s a feeling I don’t wish on any other parent,” he continued. “Not only my son, but my best friend — not only my best friend, but my business partner. We had a great relationship, father and son. Quan didn’t make moves without me, and I didn’t make moves without him.”

Furthermore, the City of Atlanta has formally honored the rapper with three official proclamations. Two of which are known as Rich Homie Quan Day and Rich in Spirit Day. These days recognize his contributions to music and culture. His final project, Legacy of Hits, was released posthumously with the support of his team.

Rich Homie Quan Remembered In Atlanta History

Born and raised in Atlanta, Rich Homie Quan (real name Dequantes Devontay Lamar) played a big role in the influence of Atlanta music. He rose to prominence in the early 2010s with breakout hits like “Type of Way” and “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).” Furthermore, his contributions to Rich Gang’s hit “Lifestyle” alongside Young Thug further cemented his legacy in creating Atlanta sounds.

Quan passed away on September 5, 2024. His girlfriend, Amber Williams, was the one who placed the 911 call. According to the autopsy, the cause of death was determined to be the combined effects of fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, and promethazine. Authorities ruled it as accidental.

Moreover, the Trap Music Museum exhibit stands as a powerful reminder of Rich Homie Quan’s spirit. It's a celebration of an artist whose music defined an era and whose legacy continues to resonate throughout Atlanta and beyond. In addition, the commitment to honoring his legacy speaks to just how great of an artist he truly was.