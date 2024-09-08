Rich Homie Quan’s Father Reveals What Rapper Was Working On Before His Passing

BYCaroline Fisher509 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Attend Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Rapper Rich Homie Quan attends the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 07, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Rich Homie Quan had big things on the way, according to Corey Lamar.

Last week, Rich Homie Quan's family confirmed that he passed away at the age of 34 at his Atlanta home. The rapper's cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Heartbreaking audio from his girlfriend Amber Williams' 911 call reveals that she found him unresponsive on their couch.

As fans, peers, and loved ones continue to share their reactions to the tragic news, his father Corey Lamar has been particularly vocal. As it made its rounds online, he took to his Instagram Story to share a statement, revealing how devasted he was by Quan's passing. "Unbearable pain," he wrote. "Lord please please please help me to understand this. To lose my son... my 1st born, my best friend. Lord let this be a dream.... Yall pray for me and my family. I feel like I'm crushed into a million pieces."

Read More: Rich Homie Quan's Dad Recalls One Of His Last Conversations With The Late Rapper

Corey Lamar Says Rich Homie Quan Had A New Album On The Way

Now, Lamar has sat down for an interview with AintYouMalcom, revealing new details about what Quan had in the works when he passed away. According to him, he had just finished a full-length project with various collaborations. Lamar also says he was about to get together with 2 Chainz and Plies to film music videos. "Quan has probably 2000 unreleased songs," he added. "He has a catalog... He has a ton of music that the fans deserve to hear."

At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether or not there are any plans to release the project, or any of the other music Quan had in the vault. What do you think of Rich Homie Quan's father revealing that he has over 2000 unreleased songs that fans have yet to hear? What about him saying he had a full-length project on the way? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Rich Homie Quan's Girlfriend Breaks Silence After His Death

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...