Rich Homie Quan’s Father Reveals What Rapper Was Working On Before His Passing

Rich Homie Quan had big things on the way, according to Corey Lamar.

Last week, Rich Homie Quan's family confirmed that he passed away at the age of 34 at his Atlanta home. The rapper's cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Heartbreaking audio from his girlfriend Amber Williams' 911 call reveals that she found him unresponsive on their couch.

As fans, peers, and loved ones continue to share their reactions to the tragic news, his father Corey Lamar has been particularly vocal. As it made its rounds online, he took to his Instagram Story to share a statement, revealing how devasted he was by Quan's passing. "Unbearable pain," he wrote. "Lord please please please help me to understand this. To lose my son... my 1st born, my best friend. Lord let this be a dream.... Yall pray for me and my family. I feel like I'm crushed into a million pieces."

Corey Lamar Says Rich Homie Quan Had A New Album On The Way

Now, Lamar has sat down for an interview with AintYouMalcom, revealing new details about what Quan had in the works when he passed away. According to him, he had just finished a full-length project with various collaborations. Lamar also says he was about to get together with 2 Chainz and Plies to film music videos. "Quan has probably 2000 unreleased songs," he added. "He has a catalog... He has a ton of music that the fans deserve to hear."