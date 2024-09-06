RIP Rich Homie Quan: 9 Essential Songs That Defined His Career

Rich Homie Quan helped usher in a shift in Atlanta's hip-hop scene in the 2010s, and these nine songs highlight some of his contributions.

The hip-hop world tragically lost Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan on September 5, at just 34 years old. His death sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community. His peers, such as Quavo and Playboi Carti, took to social media to remember the good times they had with him. College football coach Mark Dantonio posted a picture of him and Quan after Michigan State University won the Rose Bowl in 2014 (the team’s hype song was “Type of Way”). Of course, fans recalled the period when Quan, along with Young Thug, Migos, Future, producers like Metro Boomin, 808 Mafia, and others from their city, captured the ears of young hip-hop listeners with a forward-thinking approach to hip-hop unlike anything that was popular before their arrival.

Rich Homie Quan was a pioneer of 2010s Atlanta hip-hop, an artist who broke out of a densely populated trap music scene and rose to the forefront of the New Atlanta sound at the beginning of the decade. He helped usher in a style of party-ready music that produced some of the most memorable rap songs of the 2010s. He bragged and boasted on tracks in his trademark drawl, with a laid-back vocal delivery that sometimes walked a thin line between creative and new and completely unintelligible. Quan’s hooks, which became a selling point of his own music and his appearances on other people’s music, were catchy and always ready for crowds. His verses always felt authentic to him. He never abandoned what drew audiences to his music, even when he was at his most commercially successful. These nine tracks illustrate the type of artist Rich Homie Quan was, and why fans continue to fondly remember his contributions to the era he came up in.

1. "Type of Way" (2013)

“Type Of Way” was Rich Homie Quan’s breakout single as a solo act. When this track was released in 2013, he helped bring feeling “some type of way” into the general lexicon. It also became a song used at sporting events, most prominently by that Rose Bowl-winning Michigan State University team. It was a star-making release, with its big hook and equally big beat, by someone who was virtually unknown at the time.

2. YG - "My N***a" Ft. Rich Homie Quan & Jeezy (2013)

“My N***a,” produced by DJ Mustard for YG’s My Krazy Life, is one of the album’s most enduring songs, thanks in no small part to Rich Homie Quan’s appearance. It’s another California link-up for Quan, as he delivers the memorable hook. Mustard’s production is catchy and minimalist, and the verses all sound great. The track was YG’s first radio hit, and has since been certified platinum five times over.

3. "Cash Money" Ft. Birdman (2013)

Though Rich Homie Quan was never signed to him, being part of Birdman’s Rich Gang gave Quan several opportunities to work with the executive/rapper. “Cash Money,” co-produced by Metro Boomin and 808 Mafia, is a great track. Quan reminisces about wanting to be a member of Hot Boys in his youth before pivoting into braggadocio very quickly. Quan didn’t get to be a Hot Boy, but he did get to make some music with the former head of their label.

4. Man Of The Year (2013)

Over a Trauma Tone beat that uses a sped-up sample of “Keep It Real” by Miilkbone, Rich Homie Quan does some heavy flexing to explain why he’s the “Man of the Year.” He reflects on remaining true to himself, while flexing his success, from his “robotic car” and the women he’s been with. “Them n***as lame, I’m the man over here,” he concludes. Considering his rising stardom, who’s to say he was wrong?

5. "Get TF Out My Face" Ft. Young Thug (2013)

Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug's "Get TF Out My Face" is one of the most impressive collaborations between the two. Over a downtempo beat produced by FKi, Quan and Thug trade bars telling their rivals to get out of their way, unless they're talking about money. Quan's flow sounds effortless on the track, while Thug likens himself to Tony Montana. The two of them sound like they've made a hundred songs together before this. Their natural chemistry on the early Quan, Thug, and Rich Gang tracks should have eventually led to a joint album.

6. "Walk Thru" Ft. Problem (2014)

“Walk Thru” is one of Quan’s many collaborations with California rappers. He and Compton-based rapper Problem brag about the attention they command when they enter any room over a beat co-produced by Problem himself. The song has a very clear West Coast vibe. Quan always sounded at home over those beats, despite being from Atlanta. It’s a banger of a track with an in-your-face hook that still sounds good today, and an example of Quan’s musical versatility.

7. Rich Gang - "Lifestyle" Ft. Rich Homie Quan & Young Thug (2014)

“Lifestyle” is one of the most iconic hip-hop tracks of the 2010s and the peak of Rich Gang’s run in 2013 and 2014. Initially recorded for the unreleased second Rich Gang mixtape and produced by London on da Track, Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug talk about the grind they’ve been on to find success, emphasizing that the previous couple of years was only the beginning. To say they called their shot would be an understatement.

8. Travis Scott - "Mamacita" [feat. Rich Homie Quan & Young Thug] (2014)

“Mamacita” is one of the standout tracks from Travis Scott’s second mixtape, Days Before Rodeo. The track features appearances from Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug, who rap over a beat produced by Metro Boomin, DJ Dahi, and Mike Dean. It’s a song about women, but it’s not quite a love song. Quan’s hook will stay in your head. He also has the final verse, which is a catchy one with some witty lines. “Mamacita” is another great song, where Quan’s contributions help take it to that level.

9. Flex [Ooh, Ooh, Ooh] (2015)