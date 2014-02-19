Future, a Haitian / American rapper raised in the South, has slowly worked his way up the hip hop royalty ladder. Future started off by releasing semi-successful mix tapes, before joining forces with Epic Records and rapper Rocko’s A1 Recordings. He then decided to start his own label Freebandz in 2012.

Besides his new label, his 2012 album Pluto was what really flung him into the hip hop big leagues, featuring collaborations with Drake, T.I., R.Kelly and Snoop. His second studio album, which was first called Future Hendrix and then changed to Honest, was originally meant for release in 2013, but won’t officially come out until this year.

Future has still managed to keep the hype going, with released single "Karate Chop" featuring Casino, and expected collaborations with artists like Rihanna, Kanye and Diplo.