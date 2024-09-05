Rich Homie Quan’s Peers Pay Tribute After His Unexpected Death

Rich Homie Quan will be missed.

Earlier today, rumors that Rich Homie Quan passed away at the age of 34 began spreading on Twitter/X like wildfire. Many fans were in disbelief, and holding out hope that the rumors weren't true. Unfortunately, the rapper's death was later confirmed by his family as well as a rep for the Fulton County morgue, according to TMZ. For the time being, his cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The tragic news has social media users in shambles, as it took most by complete surprise. Just this week, the artist was shutting down claims Lil Woody made during the YSL RICO trial and eliciting laughter in the courtroom. Now, countless supporters and fellow artists are commenting on the performer's unexpected death.

Rich Homie Quan Dies At 34

"JUST GOT WORD @RichHomieQuan JUST OD JUST TALK TO WUAN THE OTHER DAY #gomissun***a," Boosie Badazz wrote today. "JUST TALKED TO YOU BRA #tipQUAN Never go forget yo smile n the way talked n of course yo music... WE GOT SOME GOOD A** MEMORIES TOGETHER N THAT GO ALWAYS BRING A SMILE TO MY FACE #restupquan WE WAS COOKING UP SOME SH*T TOO." Jacquees also took to Twitter to react to the heartbreaking news about his former collaborator.

"Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quan. I love you for Life. #Richgang," he said, posting an old photo of the two of them together. Playboi Carti also took to his Instagram Story recently to share footage of the late artist alongside Young Thug. Clearly, he will be missed by many and remembered fondly.

Artists Pay Tribute To Rich Homie Quan Amid News Of His Death

Our thoughts are with his loved ones as they navigate this difficult time.