- MusicHip Hop Legends Unite To Honor J Dilla On His 50th BirthdayBusta Rhymes was among the many who expressed his admiration for the figure.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureAndre Braugher's Death Mourned By Bun B & Kid Cudi Amongst Other Hip-Hop StarsThe music world was quick to mourn the sudden death of "Captain Holt".By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKris Jenner Receives Birthday Tributes From The Kardashian FamilyThe Kardashian family celebrated Kris Jenner's birthday on social media, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- MusicMagoo Dead At 50 Years Old: ReportTributes have been pouring in on social media as Magoo has reportedly passed away.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDrake, Chloe Bailey & More Mourn Loss Of "Euphoria" Star Angus CloudDuring his 25 years on this Earth, the actor touched many hearts within and outside of entertainment.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicQuestlove, Japanese Breakfast, & More Pay Tribute To Ryuichi SakamotoMany artists paid tribute to the late Ryuichi Sakamoto on social media, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKeanu Reeves, Questlove & More Share Tributes To Lance ReddickThe Baltimore touched many hearts through his work and soul, both within and outside of the entertainment world.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGangsta Boo's Death Leaves Hip-Hop In Mourning: Drake, GloRilla, And More Pay RespectsThe Three 6 Mafia member was undeniably influential within the industry.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGrand Daddy I.U. Dies At 54Grand Daddy I.U. has passed away at the age of 54.By Cole Blake
- MusicRich The Kid Calls Takeoff His "Twin" In Heartbreaking TributeThe grief is palpable as more information about Takeoff's death is shared. The late rapper's attorney issued a statement.By Erika Marie
- MusicSnoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL Cool J & More Pay Homage To CoolioMichelle Pfeiffer, Killer Mike, Ice-T, and more paid tribute to Coolio. By Aron A.
- Pop Culture"Titanic" Star & Hollywood Icon David Warner Passes Away At 80The industry as well as fans remember the actor for his acclaimed roles on the stage and in films like Star Trek, The Omen, Avatar, and more.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureT.I., Gucci Mane, & More Share Tributes For Atlanta Rapper TroubleMany of hip hop's biggest names shared posts in honor of the late Atlanta rapper, Trouble.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, T.I., & More Pay Tribute To DJ Kay SlayTons of hip hop legends came out with tributes for DJ Kay Slay following his death on Easter.By Cole Blake
- MusicL.A. Rapper Earl Swavey Dies At 26Vince Staples, Adam22 & more pay tribute to Earl Swavey.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureFans Share Tributes For MF DOOM On 1-Year Anniversary Of His DeathFans shared tributes to MF DOOM on the one-year anniversary of his death.By Cole Blake