Future Pays Tribute To Young Scooter By Tweeting Out Iconic "Blow a Bag" Lyrics

In terms of close friends of Young Scooter, there may not be anyone grieving harder than Future as their bond has been strong for years.

Fans were immensely supportive in Future's comments section by flooding it with condolences. "RIP Scooter, Jugg in peace🕊️" one X user replied. Others were "singing" along, with one adding, "I blow a bag today. I don’t do nothing fugaze." Overall, it's just hard to stomach the fact that Young Scooter is really gone. However, his family and loved ones made it a little easier to move on thanks to the beautiful funeral/Celebration of Life service they held on Monday.

Future has since made some heartfelt posts about his fallen brother on social media. For instance, earlier this month he penned a gut-wrenching message on his Instagram Story. "Life will never b the same without u my brother. I love you my 🥷 this sh*t unreal 💔." Fast forward to yesterday, April 8 and things still don't feel 100% real yet for the Atlanta luminary. The DS2 artist sent out yet another tribute to Young Scooter, this time quoting his iconic line from "Blow a Bag." "Even when a🥷was broke Scooter was always there🦅," he said.

Young Scooter not only has a lasting impact on the trap subgenre, but he also has it on people that know him best in the industry. Without nearly no doubts, Future tops that list. Despite being from South Carolina, him and Pluto have known each other since they were young boys. That friendship translated to him signing on to Freebandz which then led to years of working together. Fewtch has been taking the rapper's death pretty hard ever since the shocking news on March 28. It was eventually confirmed that the "Jugg King" lost his life after sustaining a punctured femoral artery. Initially, premature reports said that the police shot at him. However, his death was deemed an accident while fleeing from the crime scene.

