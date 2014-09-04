Young Scooter is an emerging Atlantan emcee affiliated with Future's Freebandz movement and Gucci Mane's 1017 Brick Squad, who also owns and operates his own label Black Migo Gang.

Throughout this young career, the ATLien has collaborated with those mentioned, Birdman, Wale, Waka Flocka Flame, Chief Keef, Cam'ron, Wyclef Jean, Plies, E-40, Chevy Woods, Akon, Childish Gambino, Alley Boy, Trinidad James, Gunplay, Young Breed, Young Dolph, Eldorado Red, Casino, Frenchie, Big Bank Black, Philthy Rich, Verse Simmonds, Migos, OJ Da Juiceman, Shawty Lo, Cash Out, Fredo Santana, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Cartel MGM, Mexico Rann, OG Boo Dirty, Mike Will Made It, Kirko Bangz, Trae Tha Truth, Yung Fresh, Yung Ralph, Dose, Trouble, Yo Gotti, and more.

Most recently, he did a six-month bid for parole violations (during which he shared a cell with Gucci Mane) and announced the features and release date for his upcoming Street Lottery 2 mixtape. He's also working on his debut studio album Jugg House, which is slated to drop in 2014. Stay tuned.