Future Delivers Emotional Message About Young Scooter’s Tragic Death

BY Caroline Fisher 722 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Future Young Scooter Death Hip Hop News
SUNRISE, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: Rapper Future performs during "On Big Party Tour" at FLA Live Arena on March 17, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Future's latest post about Young Scooter's death comes shortly after a woman was arrested for making a fake 911 call beforehand.

Last month, Young Scooter passed away unexpectedly at the age of 39. According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, he died as a result of a leg injury he sustained after attempting to hop a wooden fence while fleeing Atlanta police. “Mr. Bailey sustained a penetrating injury of his right thigh that created marked blood loss," they announced. His death was ruled an accident. Several of the late rapper's peers have spoken up on social media since his tragic passing. Most recently, Future took to his Instagram Story to share an emotional message about loss.

“Life will never b the same without u my brother," he wrote yesterday (April 2). "I love you my [ninja] this sh*t unreal [heartbroken emoji]." Earlier this week, he shared another tweet alluding to Young Scooter's passing. “I can hear u loud and clear my brother(street)…we got u kid," it read. Future's message arrives shortly after the woman accused of making a fake 911 call ahead of Young Scooter's death was arrested.

Read More: 911 Caller In Young Scooter’s Death Gets Bond After Allegedly Causing Fatal Police Chase

Young Scooter 911 Call

The woman in question is 31-year-old Demetria Spence, a contestant on the Zeus Network show Baddies who also goes by Demi Blanco. Allegedly, she called 911 on the day of Young Scooter's death, alleging that she saw a naked woman being beaten outside of her home. On April 1, Spence went live on Instagram to admit that she wasn't telling the truth. She alleges that she'd been the victim of abuse on multiple occasions, insisting that she only made the call to "protect" herself. She was charged with transmitting a false public alarm and was granted a $7,500 bond.

Young Scooter's family released a statement following Spence's arrest, reflecting on his life and legacy while asking for privacy. "The family is grateful for the outpouring of support and love from the city and all over the country," it says in part. "At this time, they are requesting privacy and prayers as they grieve and wait for answers.”

Read More: Young Scooter's Autopsy Findings Revealed

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Young Scooter Family Issues Statement Hip Hop News Music Young Scooter’s Family Issues Emotional Statement After Woman's Arrest For Alleged Fake 911 Call 736
Woman Arrested 911 Call Young Scooter Hip Hop News Music Woman Arrested For Allegedly Making Fake 911 Call Before Young Scooter’s Death 2.0K
Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet Music Young Thug Floats Alternative Theory About Young Scooter's Death 1465
Birthday Bash 2018 Music 911 Caller In Young Scooter’s Death Gets Bond After Allegedly Causing Fatal Police Chase 322