Future Delivers Emotional Message About Young Scooter’s Tragic Death

Last month, Young Scooter passed away unexpectedly at the age of 39. According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, he died as a result of a leg injury he sustained after attempting to hop a wooden fence while fleeing Atlanta police. “Mr. Bailey sustained a penetrating injury of his right thigh that created marked blood loss," they announced. His death was ruled an accident. Several of the late rapper's peers have spoken up on social media since his tragic passing. Most recently, Future took to his Instagram Story to share an emotional message about loss.

“Life will never b the same without u my brother," he wrote yesterday (April 2). "I love you my [ninja] this sh*t unreal [heartbroken emoji]." Earlier this week, he shared another tweet alluding to Young Scooter's passing. “I can hear u loud and clear my brother(street)…we got u kid," it read. Future's message arrives shortly after the woman accused of making a fake 911 call ahead of Young Scooter's death was arrested.

Young Scooter 911 Call

The woman in question is 31-year-old Demetria Spence, a contestant on the Zeus Network show Baddies who also goes by Demi Blanco. Allegedly, she called 911 on the day of Young Scooter's death, alleging that she saw a naked woman being beaten outside of her home. On April 1, Spence went live on Instagram to admit that she wasn't telling the truth. She alleges that she'd been the victim of abuse on multiple occasions, insisting that she only made the call to "protect" herself. She was charged with transmitting a false public alarm and was granted a $7,500 bond.