Woman Arrested For Allegedly Making Fake 911 Call Before Young Scooter’s Death

Late last month, Young Scooter passed away as a result of a leg injury he sustained while fleeing from police in Atlanta. Officers had responded to a 911 call made by 31-year-old Demetria Spence, a contestant on the Zeus Network show Baddies who also goes by Demi Blanco. During the call, obtained by Atlanta’s FOX 5, she could be heard alleging that she saw a naked woman being beaten outside of her home.

"He’s beating her bloody. He’s dragged her back into the house,” she alleged. Spence also went on to allege that there were several armed men in the house, and that she suspected potential drug activity and sex trafficking. “There was literally a shooting… Literally the neighbors next door, the house of the address that I just gave you, the 273,” she alleged. “There is literally a whole domestic dispute going on. There's like seven guys that live in this house.”

Young Scooter Autopsy

“She ran outside naked, and then he was fighting her outside,” she also alleged. “She tried to get away. He dragged her back in the house… she’s being held hostage.” Yesterday (April 1), Spence went live on Instagram to announce that what was said during the 911 call was not true. She alleged that she had been the victim of abuse on multiple occasions, and made the call to "protect herself." Now, according to FOX 5, she's been arrested and charged with transmitting a false public alarm. Reportedly, she was booked into the Fulton County jail.

News of Spence's arrest comes shortly after the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the cause of Young Scooter's death was not a gunshot wound, despite rumors circulating online. “Mr. Bailey sustained a penetrating injury of his right thigh that created marked blood loss," they said. "This injury was not a gunshot wound. Mr. Bailey injured himself on organic (wooden) fencing material and/or woody debris after vaulting at least one fence.” The rapper's death was ruled an accident.