Woman Arrested For Allegedly Making Fake 911 Call Before Young Scooter’s Death

BY Caroline Fisher 479 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Woman Arrested 911 Call Young Scooter Hip Hop News
&lt;&gt; at Georgia World Congress Center on July 12, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office recently confirmed that Young Scooter died of a leg injury he sustained while fleeing from police.

Late last month, Young Scooter passed away as a result of a leg injury he sustained while fleeing from police in Atlanta. Officers had responded to a 911 call made by 31-year-old Demetria Spence, a contestant on the Zeus Network show Baddies who also goes by Demi Blanco. During the call, obtained by Atlanta’s FOX 5, she could be heard alleging that she saw a naked woman being beaten outside of her home.

"He’s beating her bloody. He’s dragged her back into the house,” she alleged. Spence also went on to allege that there were several armed men in the house, and that she suspected potential drug activity and sex trafficking. “There was literally a shooting… Literally the neighbors next door, the house of the address that I just gave you, the 273,” she alleged. “There is literally a whole domestic dispute going on. There's like seven guys that live in this house.”

Read More: Young Scooter's Autopsy Findings Revealed

Young Scooter Autopsy

“She ran outside naked, and then he was fighting her outside,” she also alleged. “She tried to get away. He dragged her back in the house… she’s being held hostage.” Yesterday (April 1), Spence went live on Instagram to announce that what was said during the 911 call was not true. She alleged that she had been the victim of abuse on multiple occasions, and made the call to "protect herself." Now, according to FOX 5, she's been arrested and charged with transmitting a false public alarm. Reportedly, she was booked into the Fulton County jail.

News of Spence's arrest comes shortly after the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the cause of Young Scooter's death was not a gunshot wound, despite rumors circulating online. “Mr. Bailey sustained a penetrating injury of his right thigh that created marked blood loss," they said. "This injury was not a gunshot wound. Mr. Bailey injured himself on organic (wooden) fencing material and/or woody debris after vaulting at least one fence.” The rapper's death was ruled an accident.

Read More: Orthopedic Doctor Weighs In On How Young Scooter Died From His Leg Injury

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
StreetzFest 2k18 Music Young Scooter's Autopsy Findings Revealed 2.0K
Image via HNHH Pop Culture 911 Call From Kevin Samuels's Death Reveals Friend's Desperate Attempt To Save Him 5.0K
Pop Culture Shanquella Robinson: Late Woman Was Alive As Doctors Arrived, Attempts To Revive Were Unsuccessful 12.5K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.0K