legal issues
- Pop CultureAndrew Tate's Downfall: The Dark Side Of InfluenceThe self-acclaimed “Top G” is in hot water as his case has been sent to trial in Romania.By Demi Phillips
- MusicJonathan Majors Goes To ESSENCE Fest Despite Legal TroubleJonathan Majors was there with Meagan Good.By Jake Lyda
- MusicTasha K Offers Sarcasm-Filled Apology To Cardi B FansAre fans really blaming her for a lack of new Cardi music?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNe-Yo Owes $3M To The IRS Due To Back TaxesNe-Yo is NOT having the time of his life when it comes to his wallet.By Jake Lyda
- CrimeSoulja Boy's Ex Testifies About Alleged Abuse In Civil TrialSoulja Boy is currently dealing with some legal isssues.By James Jones
- SportsJa Morant Sues AccuserJa Morant countersues accuser of alleged assault. By Tyler Reed
- SportsJa Morant Victim Tells His Story In Police Body CamThe victim of Ja Morant's alleged assault has their story told. By Tyler Reed
- SportsCincinnati Bengals Star Recharged After New Evidence SurfacesNew evidence has been found in the legal battle of Cincinnati Bengals star. By Tyler Reed
- MusicKanye West's Lawyers Use Newspaper Ads To Cut Ties With HimAmid his apparent disappearance, or avoidance of lawyers, one legal team is taking extra measures to get rid of Ye as a client. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipNicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Hope Judge Will Allow Him To Use InternetTMZ reports Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are continuing to work on his case, this time requesting a judge to eliminate his internet restrictions.By Erika Marie
- MusicLord Jamar Says DaBaby's Violent Ways Are Because He's Moving On "Muscle Memory"More reactionary than thinking things through.By Erika Marie
- MusicFetty Wap Clears "Million Dollars In Legal Troubles," Previews New MusicHe even cracked an eye joke for the fun of it.By Erika Marie
- MusicJay Z's Roc Nation Sues Licensing Firm For "Massive Years-Long Fraud"The company would lie about their finances to lure in investors, after which they would take off with their money.By hnhh
- EntertainmentBoosie Badazz Ordered To Cough Up $233K In Pepper-Spray LawsuitBoosie Badazz has to pay up.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentCardi B Speaks On Indictment: "I Ain't Going To Jail, I Got A Daughter!"Cardi B is not going anywhere, any time soon. By Aida C.
- MusicRemy Ma Speaks Up About Money She Owes Tamar Braxton's Ex HusbandRemy spills the tea.By hnhh
- EntertainmentDr. Dre & His Wife Sued For Not Paying Their Housekeeping StaffDr. Dre & Nicole Young are in trouble. By Aida C.
- NewsBlac Chyna Calls Rob Kardashian A "Hypocrite" By Not Allowing Their Daughter On Her ShowShe's not having it.By hnhh
- EntertainmentCuba Gooding Jr Spotted Out For The First Time Since Groping AccusationsCuba Gooding Jr was seen exchanging kisses with his lawyer's daughter. By Aida C.
- MusicR. Kelly's Mugshot Revealed, Arraignment Scheduled In Sexual Abuse CaseR. Kelly is already heading to court.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentR. Kelly Faces Potential Criminal Charges After Secret Jury ConvenedA sex tape featuring an underage girl is propelling a case against the singer. By Zaynab