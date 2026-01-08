Diddy & Cassie’s Former Escort Studying Law Amid Legal Battle

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Former Escort Law Hip Hop News
attends Roc Nation THE BRUNCH at One World Observatory on January 27, 2018 in New York City.
A former escort named Clayton Howard accuses Diddy and Cassie of sex trafficking, giving him an STD, and more.

In July of last year, Diddy and Cassie were sued by a man named Clayton Howard. Howard is an ex-escort and alleges that he was sex trafficked by the former couple. He also alleges that the songstress gave him an STD, aborted their child, and more. He's seeking damages for emotional trauma, medical expenses, and lost income.

AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that the court recently gave Howard, who's representing himself, permission to file an important legal brief. “I am actively pursuing a law degree, so I have some skill in presenting these points correctly, and in a manner the court will deem appropriate to form,” he told the judge.

Last month, Howard was given permission to serve Cassie through alternative means since he was unable to do so under normal circumstances. The "Me & U" performer recruited Melodie Han of Wigdor LLP to represent her shortly after.

Read More: Diddy's Employees Are Allegedly Furious They Aren't Getting Paid While He's In Prison

How Long Will Diddy Be In Prison?
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Diddy, he's got a lot more than this legal battle on his plate at the moment. In July, he was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution following roughly two months of trial. In October, he was sentenced to four years and two months behind bars, a $500K fine, and five years of supervised release. He's currently serving his time at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Earlier this week, rumors that he's not been paying his employees amid his prison stay started circulating online. This prompted Juda Engelmayer, a representative for the mogul, to address them.

“People, personnel, and attorneys are all being paid, and no one is leaving," he insisted. "Sean Combs controls his own finances. Everyone gets paid for their work once it's completed and confirmed, after routine review."

Read More: 50 Cent Uses Nicolás Maduro's Arrest To Troll Diddy

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Cassie Hires Lawyers Judge Accuser Lawsuit Proceed Music News Music Cassie Hires Lawyers After Judge Lets Accuser's Lawsuit Proceed
Escort Suing Diddy Cassie Attack Embracing Power Hip Hop News Music Escort Suing Diddy & Cassie Continues To Attack Her For Allegedly "Embracing" Combs' Power
Diddy Prosecutors Response Bail Request Hip Hop News Music Diddy Prosecutors Issue Fiery Response To $50 Million Bail Request
Diddy Prosecutors Alleged Victims Names Hip Hop News Music Diddy Prosecutors Give His Defense Team Alleged Victims’ Names Ahead Of Trial
Comments 0