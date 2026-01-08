Diddy & Cassie’s Former Escort Studying Law Amid Legal Battle

In July of last year, Diddy and Cassie were sued by a man named Clayton Howard. Howard is an ex-escort and alleges that he was sex trafficked by the former couple. He also alleges that the songstress gave him an STD, aborted their child, and more. He's seeking damages for emotional trauma, medical expenses, and lost income.

AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that the court recently gave Howard, who's representing himself, permission to file an important legal brief. “I am actively pursuing a law degree, so I have some skill in presenting these points correctly, and in a manner the court will deem appropriate to form,” he told the judge.

Last month, Howard was given permission to serve Cassie through alternative means since he was unable to do so under normal circumstances. The "Me & U" performer recruited Melodie Han of Wigdor LLP to represent her shortly after.

How Long Will Diddy Be In Prison?

Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Diddy, he's got a lot more than this legal battle on his plate at the moment. In July, he was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution following roughly two months of trial. In October, he was sentenced to four years and two months behind bars, a $500K fine, and five years of supervised release. He's currently serving his time at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Earlier this week, rumors that he's not been paying his employees amid his prison stay started circulating online. This prompted Juda Engelmayer, a representative for the mogul, to address them.