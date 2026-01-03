Diddy Secures Backing From Law Professors In Battle To Appeal Sentence

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 330 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Backing Law Professors Battle Appeal Sentence Hip Hop News
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Personality and recording artist Sean 'Puffy' Combs aka Diddy in attendance of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight against Conor McGregor during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Multiple university professors have reportedly argued that Judge Arun Subramanian subjected Diddy to an unfair sentence given a mixed verdict.

Given his celebrity status, Diddy has been able to do a lot amid his four-year prison sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution. Still, he wants to get out of jail as soon as possible, as he believes his sentence was unfair. As such, Sean Combs has made various moves to aid his appeal, and now has more folks with strong legal backgrounds in his corner.

According to an exclusive report from AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins, multiple university law professors filed a brief U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in support of his sentence appeal process. These individuals are reportedly the following: Douglas A. Berman of The Ohio State University, John Blume of Cornell Law School, and The Honorable John Gleeson, Retired (former judge for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York), who is an adjunct professor at New York University of Law.

Read More: 50 Cent Reacts To Will Smith's Bombshell Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

How Long Is Diddy's Sentence?
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Reportedly, they argued that Judge Arun Subramanian overstepped his 50-month sentence to Diddy based on allegations that the jury in his trial found he was not guilty of. The law professors reportedly urged the court to vacate his sentence and hold a new hearing for the case.

"Sean Combs chose to trust a federal jury to decide whether the sovereign got it right,” they reportedly wrote in the brief. “The verdicts largely vindicated his faith in our jury system."

For those unaware, a jury found Diddy guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution, but not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. This argument from law professors, plus other arguments from his legal team, claim that Judge Subramanian handed down his sentence based on the other charges and not the actual convictions under the Mann Act. According to this recent filing, sentences for these convictions are typically much shorter.

Furthermore, the law professors argued that the sentence undercuts recent changes to federal sentencing rules and also undermines the jury's full mixed verdict. However, they reportedly just want a re-sentencing hearing, not automatic liberty for the Bad Boy mogul. We will see how the court rules on this matter, hopefully soon for clarity.

Read More: Kanye West Reveals "BULLY" Tracklist Via New Website After Constant Delays

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 85.1K
Diddy Trial Delays Jury Selection Hip Hop News Music Judge In Diddy Trial Delays Jury Selection Due To Fear That Jurors Will Get "Cold Feet" 1.8K
Syndication: Tallahassee Music Diddy Pleads With The Court To Let Him Home Before Christmas 2.1K
Syndication: Tallahassee Music Diddy's Attorney Claims The Mogul Will Be Released Early 2.0K
Comments 0