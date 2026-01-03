Diddy Secures Backing From Law Professors In Battle To Appeal Sentence

Given his celebrity status, Diddy has been able to do a lot amid his four-year prison sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution. Still, he wants to get out of jail as soon as possible, as he believes his sentence was unfair. As such, Sean Combs has made various moves to aid his appeal, and now has more folks with strong legal backgrounds in his corner.

According to an exclusive report from AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins, multiple university law professors filed a brief U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in support of his sentence appeal process. These individuals are reportedly the following: Douglas A. Berman of The Ohio State University, John Blume of Cornell Law School, and The Honorable John Gleeson, Retired (former judge for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York), who is an adjunct professor at New York University of Law.

How Long Is Diddy's Sentence?

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Reportedly, they argued that Judge Arun Subramanian overstepped his 50-month sentence to Diddy based on allegations that the jury in his trial found he was not guilty of. The law professors reportedly urged the court to vacate his sentence and hold a new hearing for the case.

"Sean Combs chose to trust a federal jury to decide whether the sovereign got it right,” they reportedly wrote in the brief. “The verdicts largely vindicated his faith in our jury system."

For those unaware, a jury found Diddy guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution, but not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. This argument from law professors, plus other arguments from his legal team, claim that Judge Subramanian handed down his sentence based on the other charges and not the actual convictions under the Mann Act. According to this recent filing, sentences for these convictions are typically much shorter.