Diddy Pleads With The Court To Let Him Home Before Christmas

Diddy has filed an emergency motion in an effort to get home to his family in time for Christmas. According to AllHipHop, the Bad Boy mogul’s legal team labeled his sentence a “a perversion of justice” in a new motion targeting Judge Arun Subramanian. They claim Subramanian ignored the verdict of the jury when sentencing him to 50 months behind bars.

While the jury convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, they also acquitted him on charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering. Diddy says the judge's sentence was punishment for charges he was never convicted of. In turn, they described Subramanian as having “acted as a thirteenth juror."

Further pleading for Diddy's release, his team argued that he's already spent 16 months behind bars, which is longer than the national average for similar Mann Act cases. Diddy's 50-month sentence is the longest Mann Act sentence in modern history.

Diddy's Prison Sentence

Diddy is currently residing at Fort Dix in New Jersey, serving a prison sentence of four years and two months. Despite the conviction, he's maintained his innocence since being arrested in 2024.

Diddy's appeal comes after the release of 50 Cent's new Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The series details numerous allegations against the Bad Boy mogul over the course of his career. It features interviews with several celebrities, including Mark Curry, Al. B Sure, Aubrey O’Day, and more. In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Diddy's team labeled it a "hit piece" before its release.