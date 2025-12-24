Diddy Pleads With The Court To Let Him Home Before Christmas

BY Cole Blake 196 Views
Syndication: Tallahassee
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&amp;M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images
Diddy is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence at Fort Dix after being convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy has filed an emergency motion in an effort to get home to his family in time for Christmas. According to AllHipHop, the Bad Boy mogul’s legal team labeled his sentence a “a perversion of justice” in a new motion targeting Judge Arun Subramanian. They claim Subramanian ignored the verdict of the jury when sentencing him to 50 months behind bars.

While the jury convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, they also acquitted him on charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering. Diddy says the judge's sentence was punishment for charges he was never convicted of. In turn, they described Subramanian as having “acted as a thirteenth juror."

Further pleading for Diddy's release, his team argued that he's already spent 16 months behind bars, which is longer than the national average for similar Mann Act cases. Diddy's 50-month sentence is the longest Mann Act sentence in modern history.

Diddy's Prison Sentence
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Diddy is currently residing at Fort Dix in New Jersey, serving a prison sentence of four years and two months. Despite the conviction, he's maintained his innocence since being arrested in 2024.

Diddy's appeal comes after the release of 50 Cent's new Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The series details numerous allegations against the Bad Boy mogul over the course of his career. It features interviews with several celebrities, including Mark Curry, Al. B Sure, Aubrey O’Day, and more. In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Diddy's team labeled it a "hit piece" before its release. 

Dave Chappelle also made headlines for joking about Diddy in his new Netflix special, The Unstoppable... He claimed that he once had an opportunity to have sex with him and Cassie.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
