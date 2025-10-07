Diddy Remains Entangled In Almost 70 Lawsuits Following Sentencing

BY Caroline Fisher 161 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy 70 Lawsuits Hip Hop News
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last week, Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison and ordered to pay a $500K fine for violating the Mann Act.

Diddy has dealt with no shortage of legal issues in recent years. Just last week, he was finally sentenced after being found guilty of violating the Mann Act in July. Judge Arun Subramanian handed him a sentence of 50 months behind bars, or just over four years. In addition to prison time, the mogul has been ordered to pay a fine of $500K. The judge says he decided this while keeping Diddy's “immense resources, which enabled his crimes” in mind.

Those aren't the only legal woes he's facing these days, however. According to USA Today, more than a whopping 60 civil sexual abuse lawsuits have been filed against the Bad Boy founder since November 2023. Texas attorney Tony Buzbee has represented most of the alleged victims.

Diddy continues to deny the allegations. "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process," a statement released by his team reads. "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

Read More: Donald Trump Likens Diddy To Ghislaine Maxwell, Reveals Puff Asked For A Presidential Pardon

Diddy Sentence
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Diddy's sentence, he plans to appeal it. Shortly after the hearing Friday, his attorney Marc Agnifilo even told the media that he believes it's "unconstitutional."

"He used the word 'coercion' at least a dozen times today, but the jury found there was no coercion," he explained at the time. "We think that’s unconstitutional. We think a jury’s verdict should mean more."

"That was totally inconsistent with the jury verdict. The Judge acted as a 13th juror. The sentence was driven by the conduct the jury rejected," attorney Alexandra Shapiro added. "The jury acquitted Mr. Combs of any coercion." 

Read More: Diddy Hit With Two Shocking Sexual Assault Lawsuits After Receiving Prison Sentence

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 76.9K
Invest Fest 2023 Music Diddy's Team Puts Judge's Sentencing On Blast While Announcing Plan To Appeal 13.1K
NBA: All Star Game Music Diddy Allegedly Suffers Meltdown In Jail After Spending The Holidays Behind Bars 23.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.8K
Comments 0