Diddy Remains Entangled In Almost 70 Lawsuits Following Sentencing

Diddy has dealt with no shortage of legal issues in recent years. Just last week, he was finally sentenced after being found guilty of violating the Mann Act in July. Judge Arun Subramanian handed him a sentence of 50 months behind bars, or just over four years. In addition to prison time, the mogul has been ordered to pay a fine of $500K. The judge says he decided this while keeping Diddy's “immense resources, which enabled his crimes” in mind.

Those aren't the only legal woes he's facing these days, however. According to USA Today, more than a whopping 60 civil sexual abuse lawsuits have been filed against the Bad Boy founder since November 2023. Texas attorney Tony Buzbee has represented most of the alleged victims.

Diddy continues to deny the allegations. "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process," a statement released by his team reads. "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

Diddy Sentence

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Diddy's sentence, he plans to appeal it. Shortly after the hearing Friday, his attorney Marc Agnifilo even told the media that he believes it's "unconstitutional."

"He used the word 'coercion' at least a dozen times today, but the jury found there was no coercion," he explained at the time. "We think that’s unconstitutional. We think a jury’s verdict should mean more."

"That was totally inconsistent with the jury verdict. The Judge acted as a 13th juror. The sentence was driven by the conduct the jury rejected," attorney Alexandra Shapiro added. "The jury acquitted Mr. Combs of any coercion."