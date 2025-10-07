What Is Fort Dix? Inside The Prison Diddy Wants To Call Home For The Next Four Years

Diddy's team recently recommended that he be placed at FCI Fort Dix "to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation."

This July, a jury found Diddy guilty of violating the Mann Act. He was facing up to 20 years behind bars for his crimes, and last week, he finally learned his fate. Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him to 50 months in prison, or just over four years. He also ordered him to pay a hefty fine of $500K. Reportedly, he came up with this number while keeping the mogul's “immense resources, which enabled his crimes” in mind.

In a letter to the judge submitted yesterday (October 6), Diddy's legal team explained why they "strongly recommend" that he be placed at FCI Fort Dix. According to them, it would allow him to make use of the facility's residential drug treatment program while spending as much time with his family as possible.

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs,” attorney Teny Geragos wrote.

Diddy Sentence
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per Hindustan Times, FCI Fort Dix is a low-security facility roughly 70 miles outside of New York City. It's located on a military base and has about 4,000 inmates. It's housed several high-profile prisoners in the past, including businessman Martin Shkreli, politicians, mobsters, and more. It was also home to a brutal stabbing in 2021 and an alleged smuggling scheme involving a drone in 2019.

Shortly after the sentencing hearing Friday, Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo announced plans to appeal his sentence. "He used the word 'coercion' at least a dozen times today, but the jury found there was no coercion," he said of the judge. "We think that’s unconstitutional. We think a jury’s verdict should mean more."

